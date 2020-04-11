Rep. Donald McEachin retains U.S. House seat in Virginia's 4th District

Incumbent Donald McEachin will serve again in the U.S. House after beating Republican candidate Leon Benjamin, Sr. in Virginia's 4th Congressional District race.

This congressional district includes Richmond City, Chesapeake, Chesterfield, Henrico, Prince George, Suffolk, Petersburg, Dinwiddie, Hopewell, Southampton, Colonial Heights, Sussex, Greensville, Surry, Charles City and Emporia.

As of 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, with 99% of precincts reporting, McEachin beat out Republican candidate Leon Benjamin, Sr. with 61% of the votes.

McEachin has held this office since 2016 and sought a third term. Before serving in Congress, he was a public school teacher and legislator in both chambers of Virginia’s General Assembly.

Leon Benjamin, Sr. (R) who is a pastor and has served as a presidential advisor to the Trump Administration.