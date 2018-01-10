CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We now know exactly when the 2020 Republican National Convention will take place in Charlotte.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel made the announcement at the Charlotte Convention Center alongside Mayor Vi Lyles and White House Senior Advisor Lara Trump.

The convention will take place at the Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte from August 24, 2020 through August 27, 2020.

"We are actually very excited about the opportunity," said Lyles. "It's because we are a democratic nation and so it just gets to be an opportunity for Charlotte to brag about being one of 11 cities to host the Democratic and Republican National Conventions."

Charlotte was awarded the convention following a unanimous vote from the RNC committee in July. GOP officials conducted an economic impact study after the 2016 RNC in Cleveland, which raised $65 million and had a total economic impact of $180 million. The 2020 convention could bring even more money and impact to the Queen City.

The event will be the second major political convention in Charlotte after hosting the 2012 Democratic National Convention. A Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority spokesperson said that event had an economic impact of more than $163 million, which is about three times what the annual CIAA basketball tournament brings to Charlotte.

