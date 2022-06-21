Republican Namkung will face Rep. Scott in 2022 US House election

Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District covers parts of the cities of Newport News, Hampton, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Chesapeake.

NORFOLK, Va. — Terry Namkung is the projected winner of the Republican primary election in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District.

With 98% of the results reported, Namkung leads Ted Engquist 62% to 38%. The Associated Press called the race shortly before 8 p.m.

Namkung was born to a U.S. military family in Osan-Ri, South Korea, and he later went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force. He also has a Ph.D. in Business, with a specialization in renewable energy technology. He is a supporter of the right to bear arms, as well as a conservative approach to issues like the environment and the economy.

He will face Democratic incumbent Bobby Scott, who will be advancing to the general election in November without a primary election. No one from the Democratic Party signed up to challenge him.