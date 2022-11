For today only, you can ride for free as an encouragement to perform your civic duty.

NORFOLK, Va. — If you're looking for a way to get to your polling location on November 8, Hampton Roads Transit is here to help.

You can catch a free ride on the buses, light rail, ferry, paratransit, and microtransit services.

“We are offering this as a public service to the community,” said William Harrell, President, and CEO of Hampton Roads Transit.

“Voting is a basic civic duty, and HRT wants to help anyone it can to reach a nearby polling station.”