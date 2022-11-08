x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Elections

Rob Wittman wins House race in Virginia's 1st District

Wittman was first elected to the House in a 2007 special election. He was widely expected to win reelection this year.
Credit: Rob Wittman
Congressman Rob Wittman

VIRGINIA, USA — Republican Rob Wittman has won the House election in Virginia's 1st Congressional District, defeating Democrat Herb Jones and independent David Foster.

The Associated Press called the race shortly after 9 p.m.

As of 9:20 p.m., Wittman is leading with 60% of the votes, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. 88% of the precincts are reporting results.

RELATED: Election Day updates: Results trickling in for Virginia and North Carolina

RELATED: 2022 Midterm Election: Live results for Virginia and North Carolina races

Wittman was first elected to the House in a 2007 special election. He was widely expected to win reelection this year.

Since taking office, he became an expert on shipbuilding in his role as ranking member of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces.

Jones ran a campaign that was highly critical of Wittman, especially of the incumbent's vote to not certify electors from Pennsylvania in the 2020 presidential election. Foster ran as a far-right independent, vowing to "return honor, integrity and respect" back to Congress.

Before the election, political forecasters considered the race in Virginia's 2nd District to be safe for Republicans.

The district spans from Poquoson to the outskirts of D.C.'s suburbs, along with areas to the immediate west of Richmond.

More Videos

In Other News

Thousands of Virginians opt to vote early

Before You Leave, Check This Out