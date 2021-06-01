SPECIAL ELECTION: Democrat Angelia Williams Graves wins 90th District House of Delegates race

The district covers parts of Norfolk and Virginia Beach. The two candidates running are Norfolk City Council member Angelia Williams Graves and Sylvia Bryant.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk City Councilwoman Angelia Williams Graves has declared victory in a special election to fill a local Virginia House of Delegates seat.

Unofficial election results show the Democratic candidate with a commanding lead over Republican Sylvia Bryant. With all 22 precincts reported, Williams Graves leads Bryant, 63 percent to 36 percent.

"WE DID IT! Thank you to the voters of the 90th District for believing in me. I am excited to be your next delegate!" Williams Graves tweeted.

The 90th House District became up for grabs after former Delegate Joe Lindsey stepped down to become a Norfolk District Court Judge. The district covers parts of Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Williams Graves' victory was not a surprising one. Historically, the district leans heavily Democratic, and the party has held the seat since 1982.

