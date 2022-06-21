State Sen. Kiggans wins Republican primary in Virginia's 2nd US House District

After winning this nomination, she’ll face off against Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria in November for the seat in the House of Representatives.

NORFOLK, Va. — State Sen. Jen Kiggans has emerged as the projected winner of the Republican primary election in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, defeating three other candidates with a significant lead.

With nearly all of the results reported, Kiggans leads with 56% of the vote. The Associated Press called the race for her shortly before 7:45 p.m.

After winning this nomination, she’ll face off against Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria in November for the seat in the House of Representatives. The election in this district is expected to be one of the most competitive in the 2022 midterms nationwide.

Virginia's 2nd Congressional District covers Accomack, Northampton, and Isle of Wight counties, the cities of Virginia Beach, Suffolk, and Franklin, and part of Southampton County and the city of Chesapeake.

Outside of the Virginia General Assembly, Kiggans is a nurse and U.S. Navy veteran. She's also an Old Dominion University and Vanderbilt alumna who campaigned on reforming healthcare, prioritizing national security and veteran care, opposing abortion, fully funding police agencies, and removing transgender policies in K-12 schools. You can read more about her platform by clicking here.

She was running against Andy Baan, Jarome Bell, and Tommy Altman for the spot on the general election ticket in November.

Both Kiggans and Luria are veterans who campaigned on making healthcare affordable and voting to fund our nation’s military bases and armed forces.

Luria is currently on the Jan. 6 committee investigating the 2021 attack on the Capitol and has cultivated a congressional identity as a centrist since flipping the district blue under its previous lines in 2018. She’s expected to face a tough challenge under the new lines.

Kiggans shared a social media post thanking supporters for her projected primary win in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District.

"This is our chance to retake control of our country," Kiggans said. "It’s time to restore American strength in our economy, at our borders, and on the world stage. Now let’s get to work!!"

After the Associated Press called the election for Jen Kiggans, Luria's campaign manager, Kate Fegley, released a statement criticizing the projected Republican nominee:

“As a 20-year Navy veteran and former small business owner who puts the people of Coastal Virginia over politics, Elaine Luria has fought to expand health care services and benefits for veterans, secure billions for the defense budget, invest in local infrastructure, and support small businesses and working families.

Jen Kiggans is a political opportunist who will say anything to get elected and put party over the people of Coastal Virginia. Kiggans is an election denier who is more interested in auditing the 2020 election and partisan posturing to score cheap political points than the issues that matter most to Hampton Roads.

Unlike Jen Kiggans, Congresswoman Elaine Luria will continue to be an independent voice in Congress and work with both sides of the aisle to strengthen our national security, protect our democracy, and find solutions that combat rising costs in the short and long term. The people of Virginia’s Second Congressional District trust Elaine Luria and know that she will continue to deliver and do what’s right regardless of the political implications.”

The Republican Party of Virginia released a statement congratulating Kiggans on her win, criticizing Luria in the process:

"As a former Navy pilot who served two deployments to the Persian Gulf and a Nurse Practitioner, Jen has led a life of service to her country and her community. During her time in the Virginia State Senate, Jen has represented her voters with integrity, working hard each day to defend their interests. In Congress, Jen will fight for local job creation, keeping healthcare costs down, and limiting government spending.

We look forward to working with Jen over the next five months and once she is in Congress to deliver real results for the Commonwealth. Virginians have had enough of Elanie Luria’s dangerous radicalism, and are ready for a new voice representing them in Washington."