Here are the candidates who are in the lead for Suffolk's School Board

There were three contested races made up of seven candidates.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Several seats on Suffolk’s School Board were up for grabs in the 2022 election. Out of the city's four boroughs that were on the ballot this year, three were contested: Chuckatuck, Holy Neck, and Suffolk.

With all but one precinct reporting, DawnMarie Brittingham has a commanding lead over Julpenia Hill of 70% to 30% for the city's Holy Neck Borough.

The other races are closer. In a three-way race for the Chuckatuck seat, Kim Slingluff is leading with about 43% of the vote, while Karima Hopkins-Lockwood has 35% and Linda Bouchard has 22%.

The Suffolk Borough is also close, with incumbent Tyron Riddick leading J. Matt Shannon, 53% to 47%.