VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — With just one week before Election Day, the candidates for Virginia's 2nd Congressional District had their second and final debate Tuesday. Republican Rep. Scott Taylor and Democrat Elaine Luria faced off at Virginia Beach Town Center.

Taylor, the incumbent, and Luria debated in person for the first time last week. During that debate, they disagreed on most everything in public policy, from tax reform to health care.

The Central Business District hosted the debate.

The Second District includes Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, the Virginia Eastern Shore, and parts of Norfolk, Hampton, and York County.

Election Day is November 6.

