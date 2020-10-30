Two voter precincts relocated in Chesapeake

Two Chesapeake polling locations are being moved to a different site. People impacted should have gotten a letter in the mail from city officials.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake city officials just announced two voter precincts will be closed on Election Day.

“We are doing everything we can to let a person know before Election Day,” Heath Covey explained.

Chesapeake Director of Public Communications Heath Covey said those who typically vote at St. Mary’s Catholic Church will now go to the Sunray Community Center. People who vote at First Norfolk Church will cast their 2020 ballot at Greenbrier Primary School.

“One of them was in a church and the church is closed," Covey said. "The other was in one of the Catholic Churches and the Catholic Diocese of Richmond have said you can’t do voting because of concerns over COVID.”

He said the relocation sites are not a far distance from the old polling locations. Covey said city leaders reached out to all the affected voters and signs will remind them that those two churches are closed on Tuesday.

“It shouldn’t have a huge impact on people’s ability to vote at all in either one of those locations,” Covey said.

On Friday, hundreds of people packed inside the Chesapeake Central Library all day to cast their ballot.

“About 50 minutes and it was so cool because I can into a friend, and we walked in together and we just talked the whole time," voter Jeff Guill said.

Saturday is the last day people can early vote in Virginia. After that voters must wait until Nov. 3.

“With so many people that are coming out early, I wonder if there are going to be big lines come Election Day," Guill explained.