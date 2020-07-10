Pence, Harris debate comes amid COVID-19 pandemic

ODU political science assistant professor says the virus, which has now killed 210,000 Americans and infected President Trump, will be a central issue.

NORFOLK, Va. — John Adams said being vice president is "the most insignificant office that ever the invention of man contrived or his imagination conceived."

Maybe, but Article Two of the Constitution requires one. And so on Wednesday night, this year's candidates for V.P. will debate.

"They're basically auditioning for the job, because there is a very real possibility -- especially as we saw with COVID -- that something could happen to the top ticket nominee, and they need to be capable of stepping in," said Old Dominion University Assistant Professor of Political Science Ben Melusky.

As a general rule, debates between candidates for vice president have been remarkably unmemorable.

It is most assuredly true that in no vice presidential debate has had anything so significant happen that it changed the ultimate outcome of the presidential contest on Election Day.

Still, when Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris take the stage, it will be important, says Melusky. He says the central issue of the night for Pence and Harris will be the coronavirus pandemic, which has now killed more than 210,000 Americans.