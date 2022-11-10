Rep. Wittman faces two challengers in Virginia's 1st Congressional District race

Democrat Herb Jones and independent candidate David Foster are taking on 15-year House vet.

POQUOSON, Va. — The First Congressional District of Virginia stretches from Poquoson up to Colonial Beach near Fredericksburg.

Republican Rob Wittman has held the seat since a special election in 2007. He has become an expert on shipbuilding in his role as ranking member of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces.

"I am very focused on the work that needs to be done on the Armed Services Committee," he said. "I've been very honored to serve in a variety of different leadership roles. I hope to continue in that realm, I hope one day to compete to become the chairman of that committee."

Democratic challenger Herb Jones is highly critical of Wittman, especially of the incumbent's vote to not certify electors from Pennsylvania in the 2020 Presidential election.

"I was commissioned a second lieutenant. I took the oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. And the enemies right now are domestic," Jones said. "And Wittman is complicit in how he voted to decertify the 2020 election."

Wittman has tried to explain his vote. In a statement on his website, he said: "Simply put, the evidence is clear that Pennsylvania has failed to follow the laws and Constitutional tenants that govern its elections."

However, Pennsylvania's Supreme Court upheld the state's mail-in voting law, saying the law is not in violation of the Constitution.

Far-right conservative independent candidate David Foster said voters that he's talked to want change, and he's the guy to bring it.

"I'm a patriot, a veteran, a small business owner. And I'm fighting to take back our Constitutional republic," he said. "And that's my motto, to take our Constitutional republic and return honor, integrity and respect back to the sacred, hallowed halls of Congress for 'We The People.'"

But, change may be hard to come by in the 1st District.

"Sabato's Crystal Ball" has rated the contest as "Safe" for the Republican Wittman.

The candidates' websites: