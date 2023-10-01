Can I vote in the special election for Virginia's 7th Senate District?

The district covers parts of Virginia Beach and Norfolk, but the boundaries may be confusing to those planning to vote in the Jan. 10 special election.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tuesday is Election Day in Virginia's 7th Senate District, where voters in parts of Norfolk and Virginia Beach will pick who they want to represent them in the Virginia Senate.

But the district's lines may be confusing, leaving people asking: Can I vote in this election?

Within Virginia Beach, the district spans from the area of Stumpy Lake to a portion of Chic's Beach along the Chesapeake Bay. In Norfolk, the district covers Little Creek, Azalea Gardens and a portion of Tarrallton.

Luckily, there's a tool that can help you know for sure if you reside within the district.

The Virginia General Assembly's "Who's My Legislator?" tool allows people to search for their representatives by address. Just type the address in and the tool will show the state delegate, state senator, the U.S. House representative and the U.S. senators for that location.

On the ballot, Republican Kevin Adams is facing off against Democrat Aaron Rouse. Whoever wins will succeed Jen Kiggans, who resigned to take her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.