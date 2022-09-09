Virginia attorney general announces new 'election integrity' unit

It'll be made up of more than 20 legal advisors and investigators from across the state.

With midterms in November quickly approaching in the Commonwealth, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has weighed in on how his team wants to proceed with elections during his term.

Miyares announced on Friday that he was creating an Election Integrity Unit.

“I pledged during the 2021 campaign to work to increase transparency and strengthen confidence in our state elections. It should be easy to vote, and hard to cheat. The Election Integrity Unit will work to help to restore confidence in our democratic process in the Commonwealth,” Miyares wrote in his statement.

The unit's responsibilities will include providing legal advice to the Department of Elections, investigating and prosecuting violations of Virginia election law, working with the election community throughout the year to ensure uniformity and legality in applying laws and working with law enforcement.

The Republican Party of Virginia praised the move, saying it will "increase transparency in our elections, restore confidence in our democratic process, and better ensure that every vote is counted in accordance with the law."

"In just the past few months, Governor Youngkin, Attorney General Miyares, and Republicans in the state legislature have fought efforts to discredit the results of our 2021 statewide elections, banned outside funding of our elections, improved election night reporting to provide more transparency, cleaned up Virginia’s voter rolls, and reduced the number of excess mail-in ballots in circulation, among other accomplishments," the party said in a statement.

Some political analysts say that the term "election integrity" may be used to link candidates to the Trump administration without invoking his name, according to previous AP coverage.

On the other side of the aisle, Press Secretary Gianni Snidle with The Democratic Party of Virginia condemned the move, saying that Miyares has "fully embraced Trump’s “Big Lie” and the far-right fringes of the Republican party. "

"A 2020 audit overwhelmingly showed that Virginia's elections were fair and secure, but Jason Miyares would rather waste taxpayer dollars to investigate baseless claims of election fraud," Snidle continued.

In terms of Virginia's history with any fraudulent voter activity, 13News Now political analyst Quentin Kidd said in January that the state already has a strong track record of secure elections without any evidence of widespread voter fraud.

The Virginia Department of Elections (ELECT) said an audit found the results of the 2021 general election to be accurate.

Last November, Republicans won the majority in the House of Delegates, as well as the races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. According to ELECT data, nearly 55% of registered voters turned out to vote, an increase of 24% from the 2017 elections.