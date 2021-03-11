Republican Miyares claims victory over Herring in AG race

As of early Wednesday morning, the Associated Press has not called the race for either candidate

NORFOLK, Va. — Republican Jason Miyares is claiming victory in the race for Virginia's attorney general, which would deny Democrat Mark Herring a third term in office.

As of early Wednesday morning, the Associated Press reported the race was still too close to call but had Miyares leading Herring, 51% to 49%.

In a statement, Miyares said he was the winner.

ELECTION RESULTS: Click here for results of Virginia and North Carolina elections

Miyares was elected to represent Virginia Beach's 82nd District House of Delegates seat in 2015. The former Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney for the City of Virginia Beach will be the first Virginia attorney general in 225 years to be the child of an immigrant, according to Miyares' website.

"Now I stand here today - elected to be the Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Virginia - the first-ever son of an immigrant and the first Latino ever to be elected statewide in the Commonwealth’s history," he said.





Recent polling showed a tight race between him and Herring, just like the governor's and lieutenant governor's races. The final poll before the election from Christopher Newport University's Wason Center showed Herring leading Miyares 49% to 48%, with 5% undecided.

In his victory statement, Miyares thanked Herring "for his years in public service and the sacrifice he’s made for our state. I know hard it can be."