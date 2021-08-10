Virginia's Attorney General race: Where do the candidates stand?

Democrat Mark Herring has held the position since January 2014, having been elected twice. He's facing off against Republican Del. Jason Miyares.

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's note: The above video originally aired Oct. 8, 2021

As you have no doubt noticed with all of the commercials, robocalls, and campaign fliers cluttering your mailbox, Election Day is inching ever-closer. While the contest for governor is getting the lion's share of attention, there are other important races taking place.

Virginia's attorney general provides legal advice and representation for all state agencies.

Democrat Mark Herring has held the position since January 2014, having been elected twice.

Republican Jason Miyares was elected to represent Virginia Beach's 82nd District House of Delegates seat in 2015. The former Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney for the City of Virginia Beach would be the first Virginia attorney general in 225 years to be the child of an immigrant, according to Miyares' website.

In a debate last week, Miyares attacked Herring for the actions of the state's parole board, while Herring said Miyares fundamentally misunderstands the duties of the office. Herring said his office has nothing to do with parole board decisions, and he cited a fact-check article from Politifact that rated Miyares' attacks as false.

On his campaign website, Miyares lists his top three issues: to punish criminals and protect victims, to recreate a pro-business Virginia, and to stand with police.

Over on Herring's campaign website, he lists his priorities as promoting economic opportunity, fighting for justice and equality for all Virginians, and defending women's rights.