Results still being counted in Virginia Beach City Council races

20 candidates were hoping to secure City Council spots in Virginia Beach.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Twenty candidates ran for Virginia Beach City Council, with there being seven spots for the taking.

There are just a few precincts left to report votes across the city.

Four incumbents ran to reclaim their city council seats, and many found themselves in tight races.

In District 1, incumbent Rocky Holcomb is facing off against Melissa Peck. There is still one precinct left to call and Holcomb has more than 56 percent of the vote.

“We are feeling good about the race that we have run and we are looking forward to the absentees and the early voting coming in," Holcomb said. "But we have had a good campaign and we fought hard, and feel good right now so we will see how it goes.”

Five candidates battled for District 2. There is one precinct left to report and incumbent Barbara Henley is leading with more than 30% of the vote against Elaine Fekete with more than 25% of the vote.

Ameilia Ross-Hammond ran unopposed for the District 4 seat. She said she's excited to help move the city of Virginia Beach forward.

“I feel, you know there is a time for everything," Hammond said. "And this is an exciting moment for the city, where a lot of people say you are one person who looks at things with reason, you are able to reach across the aisle and work with so many people, so I am excited.”

There is one more precinct left to call in District 6. Worth Remick is leading the way with more than 43% of the vote against incumbent Linwood Branch who has more than 41% of the vote.

In District 8, Chris Taylor is leading the way with 42% of the vote. There is also one precinct left to report here.

"My family has been in the area for 150 years. And that support came out today and it feels good and so I just am appreciative for all the volunteers all the people that it took to get us to this point and we just have to finish strong," Taylor said.

Josh Schulman is leading District 9 with nearly 36% of the vote. He's up against incumbent John Moss with 33% of the vote. There is one precinct left to report in this race.

Finally, Heidi Daniels and Jennifer Rouse round out District 10. One precinct is left to report here and Jennifer Rouse is leading with more than 54% of the vote.

Here's how things shook out: