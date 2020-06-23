Virginia Beach congressional primary election sees issues with electronic voting

With "pollbooks" down, some voters were given paper provisional ballots to use for Tuesday's congressional primary election. Results will be counted Wednesday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tuesday morning, as Virginia Beach residents headed to local polling locations to vote for congressional primary candidates, some were met with paper provisional ballots instead of the option to vote on a computer.

The City of Virginia Beach wanted voters to know it's not the voting computers that are the problem - it's poll workers' check-in computers, called pollbooks.

Donna Patterson, the city's Voter Registrar, said offering paper provisional ballots was a "normal emergency plan."

The provisional ballots will be counted, Patterson said, but not today. That pushed back Virginia Beach's anticipated final voting results to Wednesday, instead of Tuesday night.

A post from the city government said officials were working to get pollbooks up and running again quickly, with the hope that people would be voting electronically before lunch.