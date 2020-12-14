x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Elections

Virginia cast 13 Electoral College votes for Joe Biden

The 13 electors gathered at the state House of Delegates for a ceremony that was closed to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia cast its 13 Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Monday. 

The 13 electors gathered at the state House of Delegates for a ceremony that was closed to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Gov. Ralph Northam thanked the electors before they cast their votes. Electors also participated in a prayer and the Pledge of Alliance before voting for Biden began.  

Biden defeated President Donald Trump in November’s election by 10 percentage points. 

Trump held a campaign rally at the Newport News airport in September that drew thousands of supporters, but overall the state was not a focus of either campaign. 

Related Articles