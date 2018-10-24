NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The 2018 Midterm elections are coming up, and voters will be going to the polls to decide who will represent them in local, state, and federal elections.

While there have been several high-profile races, including the U.S. Senate race between Tim Kaine and Corey Stewart or the VA-02 Congressional race between Scott Taylor and Elaine Luria, all voters in Virginia will also two proposed state Constitutional amendments on their ballots.

The questions posed will be:

Should a county, city, or town be authorized to provide a partial tax exemption for real property that is subject to recurrent flooding, if flooding resiliency improvements have been made on the property?

Shall the real property tax exemption for a primary residence that is currently provided to the surviving spouses of veterans who had a one hundred percent service-connected, permanent, and total disability be amended to allow the surviving spouse to move to a different primary residence and still claim the exemption?

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, the first proposed amendment would authorize the General Assembly to allow localities to provide a partial tax exemption for real property that experiences recurrent flooding. The tax exemption would apply if improvements had been made on the property to address flooding.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The General Assembly and participating localities would be allowed to place restrictions or conditions on qualification for the tax exemption, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

If the second question is approved, it will remove a restriction on where a surviving spouse of a disabled military veteran can have his or her principal place of residence in order to receive a property tax exemption, according to the Department of Elections.

On Election Day, Nov. 6, polls will be open from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. For more information, visit 13News Now's Voter's Guide.

SEE ALSO: 2018 Virginia Constitutional Amendments

Delmarva Now contributed to this report

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC