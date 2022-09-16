The 2022 Virginia General Election is almost here. Here are some dates you need to know.

We've created a month-by-month breakdown leading up to Nov. 8 so you can stay informed and cast your vote!

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on August 22, 2022.

While most Virginians know that you'll be able to head to the polls to make your voice heard on November 8, there are other important dates to keep an eye out for ahead of the big day.

As always, remember to bring a valid government-issued ID.

There are also several system changes that have happened since the 2020 election.

To learn more about those changes and to find out where your polling location is if you aren't sure, check out the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Here's a timeline explainer month by month leading up to Election Day.

September

While it may feel hard to believe, the voting process begins this month.

Starting Sept. 23, early in-person ballots will be accepted. This period will be open through Nov. 5.

To vote early in person, you'll have to go to your local registrar's office. To find your office, click here.

Before you go, make sure your registration is up-to-date. You don't have to provide a reason for voting early, so if you want to check it off your to-do list ahead of time, go for it.

October

If you haven't yet registered to vote, this month is vital.

The deadline to register online for in-person or for mail-in voting is Oct. 17.

Also this month, if you're planning to request a mail-in ballot, you must do so by Oct. 28.

November

If you're planning to vote in-person, the deadline to do so is Nov. 5.