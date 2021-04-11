Glenn Youngkin's 17-year-old son tried to vote 2 times before he was turned away, officials say

The teen showed his ID at a polling facility in Fairfax County and was unable to fully register due to his age, officials say.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin's 17-year-old son attempted to vote twice on Election Day in Fairfax County, according to a statement released by Fairfax County Director of Elections, Scott O. Konopasek.

WUSA9 is not naming the teen as he is a juvenile and has not been charged with a crime.

Konopasek said the General Registrar learned of the attempted voting Friday morning. He said notes made by the Chief Election Officer were able to confirm that it was Youngkin's son.

Officials added that the teen showed his ID at the polling facility and because he was underage, he was not able to be registered, and thus was unable to vote. Youngkin's teenage son was instead given a registration form and encouraged to register for future elections, Konopasek said.

"He did not disrupt voting. Based upon information available to me now, it appears that he committed no election offense as defined in Chapter 10 of the Elections Code," Konopasek said in a statement.

According to Election Day observation and incident notes, the teen tried to vote at the Great Falls Library, labeled as precinct "328 Hickory."

According to Virginia law, any person who wrongfully deposits a ballot in the ballot container or casts a vote on any voting equipment is guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor. Konopasek said not only did the teen not vote, but he made no false statements.

Youngkin's campaign also released a statement regarding the incident saying the 17-year-old "misunderstood Virginia election law."

"It’s unfortunate that while Glenn attempts to unite the Commonwealth around his positive message of better schools, safer streets, a lower cost of living, and more jobs, his political opponents—mad that they suffered historic losses this year—are pitching opposition research on a 17-year old kid who honestly misunderstood Virginia election law and simply asked polling officials if he was eligible to vote; when informed he was not, he went to school," the campaign statement read.

Youngkin was able to defeat Democrat Terry McAuliffe -- who served as governor from 2014 to 2018 -- 51% to 48%, with 98% of precincts reporting. The former business executive’s win was touted as a democratic rebuff in the Commonwealth, which has trended blue over the past several elections. President Joe Biden won the state by 10 percentage points in 2020 against former President Donald Trump.