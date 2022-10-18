Virginia House elections | What is my congressional district?

13News Now put together a list that generally shows which district a Virginia resident should live in, and which House candidates are on each ballot.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia is a huge state that went through a redistricting process, so when it comes to this year's U.S. House elections, it can be tough to know which district you fall in.

13News Now put together a list that generally shows which district a Virginia resident should live in, and which House candidates are on the ballot for your area.

Here's the Commonwealth's congressional district breakdown (based on the new maps):

District 1

This district includes Chesterfield, Hanover, King William, New Kent, King and Queen, Essex, Richmond, Westmoreland, Northumberland, Lancaster, Middlesex, Gloucester, Matthews, James City and York counties, and the cities of Poquoson and Williamsburg.

Republican Rob Wittman has held the seat since a special election in 2007. He is facing Democratic challenger Herb Jones and far-right conservative independent candidate David Foster.

District 2

This includes areas from Accomack, Northampton, Isle of Wight and Southampton counties, and the cities of Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Suffolk and Franklin.

Democrat Elaine Luria, who has held the seat since 2019, is facing Republican Jen Kiggans in what many political forecasters consider to be a tossup race.

Political forecasters Cook Political Report and Sabato's Crystal Ball believe both candidates have a good chance of winning.

District 3

This covers parts of the cities of Newport News, Hampton, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Chesapeake.

Democrat Bobby Scott, who was first elected to Congress in 1992, is facing Republican candidate Terry Namkung.

District 4

This district includes parts of Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, Charles City, Petersburg, Prince George, Dinwiddie, Sussex, Surry, Brunswick, Greensville and Southampton counties, and the city of Emporia.

Democratic Rep. Don McEachin is facing Republican Leon Benjamin in a rematch from 2020.

District 5

This includes parts of Pittsylvania, Halifax, Mecklenburg, Lunenburg, Charlotte, Campbell, Bedford, Amherst, Appomattox, Prince Edward, Nottoway, Amelia, Powhatan, Cumberland, Buckingham, Nelson, Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa, Goochland and Hanover counties, and the cities of Danville, Lynchburg and Charlottesville.

Republican Rep. Bob Good is running for his first re-election, facing Democrat Josh Throneburg.

District 6

This district covers Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah, Page, Rockingham, Highland, Augusta, Bath, Rockbridge, Alleghany, Botetourt and Roanoke counties, and the cities of Winchester, Harrisonburg, Staunton, Lexington, Buena Vista, Covington, Salem, and Roanoke City.

Republican Rep. Ben Cline is facing Democrat Jennifer Lewis on the ballot.

District 7

This district holds portions of Prince William, Stafford, King George, Caroline, Spotsylvania, Orange, Culpeper, Madison, Greene and Albemarle counties.

Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger is facing Republican Yesli Vega.

District 8

This Northern Virginia district includes parts of the cities of Fairfax, Falls Church, Arlington and Alexandria.

Democratic Rep. Don Beyer is facing Republican Karina Lipsman and independent candidate Teddy Fikre.

District 9

This covers a large area of southwestern Virginia, including Bedford, Franklin, Henry, Patrick, Floyd, Montgomery, Roanoke, Craig, Giles, Pulaski, Carroll, Grayson, Wythe, Bland, Tazewell, Smyth, Washington, Russell, Buchanan, Dickenson, Wise, Scott and Lee counties, and the cities of Martinsville, Galax, Bristol and Norton.

Republican Rep. Morgan Griffith is facing off against Democrat Taysha DeVaughan.

District 10

This district covers parts of Loudon, Fauquier, Rappahannock Fairfax and Prince William counties, and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

Democrat Rep. Jennifer Wexton is facing Republican Hung Cao.

District 11

This Northern Virginia district includes a good chunk of Fairfax County and the city of Fairfax.