Several Virginia House incumbents ousted in primary

RICHMOND, Va. — Challengers from across the ideological spectrum have ousted several incumbents in nominating contests for the Virginia House of Delegates.

Those ousted include one Republican and at least two Democrats.

Democrat Mark Levine of Alexandria was defeated by Elizabeth Bennett-Parker. Levine had also been running for Lt. Governor, where he lost to Delegate Hala Ayala.

Here in Hampton Roads, centrist Delegate Steve Heretick, who represents parts of Norfolk and Portsmouth in House District 79, lost to Nadarius Clark, a younger challenger from his left.

The nomination contests turn the page toward what's expected to be a hotly contested battle for control of the House in the fall.