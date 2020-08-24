x
Virginia lawmakers advance absentee voting measures

These proposals include have the state prepay postage, setting up drop boxes and allowing voters to fix issues on improperly submitted ballots.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers are advancing proposals aimed at making absentee voting easier amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

The recommendations include having the state prepay postage, setting up drop boxes and establishing a process for voters to fix paperwork issues on improperly submitted ballots. 

Democratic-led committees in the state House and Senate advanced the measures Monday, over objections from Republicans who say they're concerned about cost and ballot security. 

States around the country are expecting a big jump in voting by mail this fall amid the coronavirus threat.

