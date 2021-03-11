Northam, other leaders congratulate Youngkin on win in Virginia governor's race

Glenn Youngkin will be the first Republican governor in the state since 2014.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia's elected state and congressional leaders offered their congratulations to Republican Glenn Youngkin on his victory in the 2021 gubernatorial race, a big win in a state that had been trending Democratic.

In November 2020, President Joe Biden won the state by a comfortable 10-point margin over incumbent President Donald Trump.

Youngkin will be the first Republican to hold the office of governor in Virginia since 2014.

Former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who hoped to return to the governor's mansion, conceded the race to Youngkin Wednesday morning.

Here's what leaders at the state and federal level are saying:

Gov. Ralph Northam

Northam, who wasn't eligible to run for reelection, said he congratulated Youngkin and will meet Thursday to begin a "smooth transition."

In his statement, Northam said he encouraged Youngkin to "continue the progress Virginia has begun."

“Over the past four years, Virginia has accomplished something unique in America — delivering the most progressive agenda in the country, while also preserving traditions of fiscal responsibility and economic stewardship," Northam said. "Most importantly, we have made Virginia a more welcoming, open, and inclusive Commonwealth. Virginians expect this critical work to continue."

The full statement is available on the governor's website.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine

Kaine said he's proud of the turnout in the elections, even though the result wasn't good for the Democratic Party. He congratulated Youngkin and everyone else who won their races and thanked those who worked to elect the Democratic candidates.

Congratulations to Governor-elect Youngkin and all who won their races last night. I look forward to working together to deliver for Virginians. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) November 3, 2021

Speaker of the Virginia House Eileen Filler-Corn

Filler-Corn, who represents the 41st District in the House of Delegates, said she spoke with Youngkin Wednesday afternoon to congratulate him on his win. She issued the following statement:

I want to congratulate Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin on his win last night, and I look forward to working with him and his administration.

Over the last several years, Virginia has led the nation – earning the title of Top State for Business for consecutive years, creating a world-class education system, and passing responsible budgets that made critical investments in our state while maintaining our Triple A Bond rating. Our Commonwealth has much to be proud of, and I look forward to collaborating with Governor-elect Youngkin to build on this successful track record and working together on our shared goal of building a better Virginia.