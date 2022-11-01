Election Day updates: Polls open in Virginia, North Carolina 2022 midterms

Voters nationwide are heading to the polls to pick their candidates for Congress and local political office. Here's the latest news in Virginia and North Carolina.

NORFOLK, Va. — Today is the day: the 2022 midterm elections will decide which political party controls Congress. Four U.S. House races will play out in Hampton Roads as part of that political battle, including the hotly-contested 2nd District.

Local elections are also on the ballot across the region. Several are notably competitive, like Newport News' mayoral race with four candidates, Virginia Beach's school board race with eleven candidates vying for six seats, and Chesapeake's city council race with 13 candidates gunning for five seats.

Virginia had 6,037,832 registered voters as of Sept 1, and a record number of more than 900,000 had voted early by Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

In North Carolina, nearly 880,000 people have registered to vote since the 2020 general election, according to data from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. This means that new voters make up approximately 12% of the eligible voting total in the Tar Heel state.

Follow along below as our team of journalists brings you the latest updates on Election Day 2022 from voters at the polls, election officials, candidates and political analysts.

And don't miss our Election Night special report at 9 p.m. on 13NewsNow+ as results start to roll in.

6:30 a.m. - Polls open in North Carolina

Polls are now open until 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina. To find your polling location in North Carolina, the State Board of Elections has a polling place search database.

6 a.m. - Polls open in Virginia

Election Day voting has begun! Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Virginia. Any voter who is in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be able to vote.

To find a polling place near you, visit the Virginia Department of Elections' website.

Virginia is offering same-day voter registration. That means if you go in person to cast your ballot, you can register at that time if you haven't already done so.

Same-day registration means you will have to vote with a provisional ballot. Elections officials will have to verify the voters' paperwork before the ballot can count.

Lines forming in Virginia Beach

13News Now reporter Kaicey Baylor shared this video of a line forming outside of Windsor Oaks Elementary School, a polling location in Virginia Beach, shortly before polls opened.

We’re just minutes away from the polls opening.



About 20 people are already in line outside of the Windsor Woods Elementary precinct.



Here's Your Ultimate Voting Guide:

How to get sample ballots

In Virginia, there is no state-run centralized website to view sample ballots. Instead, each city and county registrar may have their sample ballots available online.

Choose your locality below to visit their their website: