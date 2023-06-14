Virginia's 2023 primary election is June 20. Here's what to know about voting, the candidates and more.

From knowing who the candidates are to what's required to vote in the primary election, there's a lot to remember. 13News Now wants to help you out.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginians will head to the ballot box Tuesday, June 20 to pick their party’s nominees for seats in the Virginia House of Delegates and Senate.

The Nov. 7 election is the first time the 40-seat Virginia Senate has been on the ballot since 2019, and the 100-seat House of Delegates since 2021, when Republicans swept several high-profile elections.

Right now, Republicans hold a slight majority of seats in the House, while Democrats hold a slight majority in the Senate.

Several of the primary races are right here in Hampton Roads. From knowing who the candidates are to what's required to vote in the primary election, there's a lot to remember and 13News Now wants to help you out.

To cast your ballot without hassle, here's what you need to know:

Which districts are holding primaries? Who are the candidates?

A full list of primary races across the state can be found on the Virginia Department of Elections website, but here are the ones in the Hampton Roads area:

Virginia House of Delegates

84th District – Democratic (Michele Joyce, Nadarius Clark) and Republican (Michael Dillender, Rod Thompson)

92nd District – Democratic (Kim Sudderth, Bonita Anthony)

94th District – Republican (Kenneth O’Brien, Amy Chudzinski, Andrew Pittman)

95th District – Democratic (Richard James, Alex Askew)

96th District – Democratic (Brandon Hutchins, Sean Monteiro, Susan Hippen, Kelly Convirs-Fowler)

Virginia Senate

17th District – Republican (Herman Sadler, Emily Brewer)

18th District – Democratic (Louise Lucas, Lionell Spruill)

19th District – Republican (Christie New Craig, Jeff Bruzzesi, Timothy Anderson)

21st District – Democratic (Angelia Williams Graves, Andria McClellan)

How can I find my district?

The Virginia Department of Elections' online citizen portal will show you which Virginia House and Senate you live in, as well as your voting precinct.

What's required for voter registration in Virginia?

The official voter registration for the primary election closed on May 30, but you can still register and vote using a provisional ballot.

To register, you have to be a Virginia resident and a U.S. citizen. Those who come to Virginia temporarily aren't considered residents for voting purposes.

You can use the Virginia Department of Elections' online citizen portal or call your local general registrar to see if you're registered. Registration after May 30 can only be done at the general registrar's office, at your satellite early voting site during the early voting period, or at your Election Day precinct.

Can I early vote?

Yes. The last day of in-person early voting at your local voter registration office is Saturday, June 17 at 5 p.m.

Bring your ID when you vote.

Under Virginia law, people have to bring one acceptable type of identification to vote in person. You don't have to bring your voter registration information.

Some common forms of acceptable IDs include a Virginia driver's license (current or expired), a valid employee ID card with a picture, a military ID or a valid student ID. A full list can be found on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

If you don't bring a valid ID, you can still vote with two options:

You can sign an ID statement to confirm your identity. This option will allow you to vote on a regular ballot.

If you don't sign an ID statement, you can vote using a provisional ballot, which is used when a person's eligibility can't be confirmed at the polling location by election officials or the general registrar.

No, you don't have to register with a political party.

Virginia has nonpartisan registration, meaning you don't have the option to affiliate with a political party when registering to vote.