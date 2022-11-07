How will votes be counted in Virginia? Here are 3 things to know.

There are no state-wide races in Virginia this year, but all 11 of the state's seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for election.

NORFOLK, Va. — Election Day is upon us in Virginia and you may have some questions about how the votes will be counted once the polls close.

The polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Then, the counting process begins. Here are 3 things to know about how the votes will be counted in Virginia:

How long will it take to count the votes?

When the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday night, Virginia election officials will start the process of reporting results.

The Virginia Department of Elections said it doesn't have a timeline for how long it will take to report the results, but they will show up online after the polls close.

The department is reminding people that election night vote totals are considered unofficial and won't be considered final until certification.

In what order will the votes be counted?

The count will start with early votes, mailed absentee ballots and Election Day results once the polls close.

Election officials will then count provisional ballots and absentee ballots that were postmarked by Election Day but received afterward.

Will there be a recount of votes?