Virginia voting registration deadline is Tuesday: How to register to vote

The three methods of registering to vote -- in-person, online and by mail -- all have deadlines on Tuesday, October 13.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginians have one more day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election.

Voters can register in-person, online or by mail, and all three methods have different cutoff times associated with the deadline.

You can check your registration on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

To register to vote in-person, voters must go to their local registrar's office by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13.

You can register online up until 11:59 p.m. on October 13 at this website.

Mailed-in voter registration must be postmarked by October 13 in order to count.

Even if you’ve been registered for years and plan to vote on Election Day, voters and advocates said it’s important to check your registration now to make sure it's correct.

Jack Ezzel said he found an error with his social security number when he checked his voter registration.

“There was a problem with my record and I really didn’t exist," he said.

Ezzel said a local election official quickly fixed it, but voters need to make sure everything is set.

“Don’t wait until the last moment, check now and make sure it’s corrected in the system.”

