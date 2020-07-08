Virginians get mail-in ballot letters with wrong information

The Center for Voter Information in Washington sent mail-in ballot applications with incorrect return addresses to hundreds of thousands of voters in Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. — A voter advocacy group's mistake is adding to the challenges of elections officials in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Elections said it will immediately forward any such applications to the correct election offices for processing.

The group has apologized in a news release, blaming computer errors. Elections officials say any voter wanting an absentee ballot should apply online through the state's website.