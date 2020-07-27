Virus prompts drop in new voter registrations in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Fewer new voters are registering to vote in Virginia because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that new voter registrations are significantly lower compared with the two most recent presidential elections,
For instance, June experienced a 40% drop in the number of new voters compared to June 2016.
That’s according to the Virginia Public Access Project. June’s numbers were actually a slight rebound from the low numbers reported in May and April.
Numbers have been ticking up as Department of Motor Vehicles centers have reopened.
They are a primary location for voter registration. The virus has also stopped voter registration efforts like door-to-door canvassing.