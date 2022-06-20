Voting issues? Here's how you can report problems at the polls

NORFOLK, Va. — Voters in Virginia are heading to the polls for Tuesday's primary election, ahead of the November midterms.
While turnout is typically lower in primaries, issues can always arise at polling precincts.
First, you should verify you are registered to vote. In Virginia, you can look up and verify your information using the State Department of Elections' online Citizen Portal.
The Virginia Department of Elections says that if you get turned away from voting because you went to the wrong polling location, you will need to vote at the polling location that is associated with the voter registration address.
However, if you were turned away for any other reason, return to the polling location and ask to vote with a provisional ballot.
If you wish to file a complaint, there are a few options Virginia offers:
You can send a letter to the Virginia Department of Elections at:
Virginia Department of Elections
1100 Bank Street, First Floor
Richmond, VA 23219
You can also file an informal complaint form online by visiting the Virginia Department of Elections website or by emailing info@elections.virginia.gov.
Be sure to provide as much information as you can in the complaint. The complaint will be sent to the Department of Elections, and to your general registrar.
Finally, you can also reach out to Election Protection, a coalition of more than 100 civil- and voting-rights groups that runs the hotline, 866-OUR-VOTE to report any problems you may encounter when going to cast your vote.