Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 6. The following is information about what's on the ballot in Virginia and North Carolina.

Poll hours in Virginia are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. As long as you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

Poll hours in North Carolina are 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Any voter in line as of 7:30 p.m. will be permitted to vote.

VIRGINIA VOTER GUIDE

Statewide Candidate List

UNITED STATES SENATE

(R) Corey A. Stewart

(D) Timothy M. Kaine

(L) Matt J. Waters

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

District 1

(R) Robert J. “Rob” Wittman

(D) Vangie A. Williams

District 2

(R) Scott W. Taylor

(D) Elaine G. Luria

District 3

(D) Robert C. “Bobby” Scott

District 4

(R) Ryan A. McAdams

(D) A. Donald McEachin

(L) Peter J. “Pete” Wells

District 5

(R) Denver L. Riggleman, III

(D) Leslie C. Cockburn

District 6

(R) Ben L. Cline

(D) Jennifer Lynn Lewis

District 7

(R) Dave A. Brat

(D) Abigail A. Spanberger

(L) Joseph B. Walton

District 8

(R) Thomas S. Oh

(D) Donald S. Beyer, Jr.

District 9

(R) H. Morgan Griffith

(D) Anthony J. Flaccavento

District 10

(R) Barbara J. Comstock

(D) Jennifer T. Wexton

District 11

(R) Jeff A. Dove Jr.

(D) Gerald Edward Connolly

(L) Stevan M. Porter

2018 Candidates by Locality >> Click here

Where do I vote? >> Click here

Ways you can vote? >> Click here

Proposed Amendments 2018 >> Click here

NORTH CAROLINA VOTER GUIDE

2018 GENERAL ELECTION

Full Candidate List >> Click here

Where do I vote? >> Click here

Ways you can vote? >> Click here

Judicial Voter Guide & Proposed Amendments 2018 >> Click here

