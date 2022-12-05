Was your vote counted? Here's how to check.

In a growing trend, many voters have cast their ballots before Election Day. Here's how to make sure your vote was counted.

NORFOLK, Va. — The 2022 Midterm Election is here.

Polls are open in Virginia Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and in North Carolina from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. But, in a growing trend, many voters have voted early.

Almost 1 million people voted before Election Day in Virginia this year, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Here's a look at how you can check to see if your ballot has been counted in Virginia or North Carolina.

Tracking your ballot in Virginia:

The Virginia Department of Elections has a Citizen Portal for all things election related. There, Virginians can register to vote, update their registration information, apply for an absentee ballot, find their polling place and more.

One of the things people can do on the site is check their voter record. That's where people can see the record of whether their past votes have been approved and counted.

From the main portal page, click on "check registration status" and scroll down until you see your voter record.

Tracking your ballot in North Carolina is a little different:

If you vote in person in North Carolina, your vote will be counted right in front of you when the poll worker puts your ballot in the tabulator.

For people who will not be voting in person, a visit to the North Carolina State Board of Elections Voter Search will serve the same purpose as the citizen portal in Virginia.

Navigate to the voter search and put in your voter registration information.