Concerned about voter intimidation at the polls? This is what you need to know

With early voting underway in Virginia, know your rights when you head to the polls.

WASHINGTON — Worried about voter intimidation before elections in November? There are laws against voter intimidation on both the federal and the state level.

WUSA9 spoke to Damon Hewitt, Executive Vice President of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law to better understand the different types of voter intimidation and the consequences for offenders.

"Voter intimidation can take many different forms," says Hewitt. "It could be harassment at the polls, by private citizens, people in your neighborhood, people you don't know. It could be people who bring rifles to the polling place to send a message of intimidation. It can be harassment by poll workers who ask you things about your citizenship and where you're from." Hewitt says it can even happen online.

According to Hewitt, litigating voter intimidation is difficult, but possible and punishable.

"There's an instance in which Black students on a college campus were inappropriately threatened with prosecution by a local prosecutor (who I guess was of a different political persuasion) who said you couldn't use your campus address to register and vote," Hewitt said. Adding that it was a false statement by the prosecutor and a clear act of voter intimidation.

So what are the penalties for voter intimidation in DC, Maryland and Virginia?

According to DC law, voter intimidation is faced with a fine not more than $10,000 or be imprisoned no more than one year, or both.

According to Maryland law, violators are guilty of a misdemeanor and on conviction are subject to a fine of not more than $2,500 or imprisonment for not more than five years or both.

And according to Virginia law, violators may be arrested and put in county or city jail for a period not exceeding twenty-four hours. They will also be charged with a class 1 misdemeanor.

If somebody feels as if they are being intimidated as a voter, what can they do? Hewitt highlights three things:

1. Make sure you are physically safe.

2. Don't leave the polls. Don't let the intimidation actually have his desired effect, so long as you feel safe.

3. Report the incident. Call the nationwide nonpartisan election protection hotline: 1 866 OUR VOTE.