Virginia's registrar offices scramble to put in DMV voter registration forms after technical glitch

More than 100,000 applications were returned overnight to registrar offices across Virginia.

NORFOLK, Va. — More than 100,000 voter registrations are back at the local level because they were incorrectly filed, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

Registrar offices across the state are now scrambling to deal with the backlog of applications.

"No voter registration data was lost, but the issue will cause an increase in processing voter registration applications at the local level," said Susan Beals, commissioner of the department.

Beals said "intermittent network issues" at the Department of Motor Vehicles caused the registrations to be mishandled.

Drivers are allowed to update their voter registration while visiting the DMV, however it appears the applications were not finalized at local registrar offices.

"There was a technical problem at the DMV," said Burdette Lawrence, general registrar for the city of Suffolk. "The information they put in the DMV was never brought into our work portal - the Hopper."

Lawrence said her office in Suffolk is going through 1,400 applications that have been returned. The numbers increase when looking at other parts of Hampton Roads.

In Hampton, registrar officials said they have a backlog of 2,000 applications.

In Norfolk, registrar officials said 3,352 applications were returned overnight.

In Virginia Beach, registrar officials said it will take them days to sort through about 7,400 applications deemed "incorrect."

"We have a lot of work ahead of us," said Lawrence. "Just know that we are working to get this done, and if you registered to vote, then you will vote."

The Department of Elections said the issue at the DMV is now resolved.