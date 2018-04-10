RALEIGH, N.C. (WVEC) — The deadline to register to vote for November's election has been extended for 28 counties in North Carolina, due to last month's impact of Hurricane Florence.

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement, the deadline will now be 5 p.m. Monday, October 15 for the following counties: Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Wayne and Wilson.

The voter registration deadline will remain 5 p.m. Friday, October 12 for all other counties in North Carolina.

The voter registration deadline was extended to October 15 for the North Carolina counties shaded in gray. The deadline remains October 12 for counties shaded in white.

NC State Board of Elections

Residents who miss the regular registration deadline can still register and vote in their county of residence during the in-person early voting period, which runs from October 17 through November 3. Voters who register and vote at the same time must provide proof of residence. More information on same-day registration is here.

Registered voters can check their registrations and 2018 sample ballots using the State Board’s Voter Search tool.

Meanwhile, the deadline to register to vote in Virginia is October 15, while the deadline in South Carolina was extended to October 17, again due to Hurricane Florence.

