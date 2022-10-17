Deadline to register to vote is today, but you can still vote in Virginia if you miss it.

Virginians can register to vote and vote on the same day until election day thanks to a new policy.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Today is the day: Virginians have until midnight tonight to register to vote for the midterm elections.

But if this deadline snuck up on you, and you think you might miss your chance to register, don’t panic.

New this year, Virginia is offering same-day voter registration. That means you can register to vote tomorrow and cast your vote at the same time, but you will have to use a provisional ballot. Gaylene Kanoyton of the Hampton NAACP said this new process expands voting access for everyone.

“It only makes it easier for people to vote. It gives better access for people to be able to vote." Kanoyton said. “This gives the opportunity for Black and brown - or anyone - to go in, register to vote, and vote by provisional ballot on the same day. It breaks down that barrier... There’s no excuse for not voting. There’s no excuse.”

So yes, even if you miss today’s deadline - you can still register and vote from now until election day.

Suffolk General Registrar Burdette Lawrence said people often miss the deadline to register to vote and this new system will help.

“Situations comes up, circumstances that people encounter that may prevent them from meeting the 17th deadline," Lawrence said.

A provisional ballot must be approved by your local elections board before its counted.

“It is just as valid," Lawrence explained. "And what it does is it gives us a chance to make sure that the person is in the correct precinct, that they have not hopped from place to place trying to vote more than once, it gives us a chance to just check that information and make sure that information is correct, and then count their vote.”

This is new for Virginia after the General Assembly passed legislation changing the process. Before, registration was closed for the 21 days before an election and there was no ability to register to vote after the deadline.

Now, you can register to vote and vote on election day by provisional ballot.

“If you know anyone who’s not registered to vote, even on election day, drag them to the polls," Kanoyton said. "Get them registered and have them vote on the same day.”

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, you can same-day register at your general registrar's office or any satellite location during the early voting period. On Election Day, you must go to the polling place for your precinct.

You can also update your voting information, if needed.