VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Today is the day for midterm elections and candidates are making a final push to win.

At the polls, candidates on the ballot made sure their signs were set up as close as possible and within the required distance to the polling center.

So, those early morning voters remember them, while they made their voices heard.

Right now, one of the biggest races in the country is Virginia's 2nd Congressional District race.

At the polls, 13News Now caught up with the Democratic candidate, Elaine Luria, and Republican incumbent, Scott Taylor, who are both making the final push to win this race.

"We've worked really hard, we've put everything on the table,” said Luria.

“We feel good, we feel confident,” said Taylor.

When they showed up to vote within an hour of the polls opening, both candidates were met by enthusiastic crowds.

Luria showed up to vote with her daughter and husband, Commander Robert Blondin, by her side.

"I'm proud of the race she's run,” said Blondin.

She greeted voters as they walked inside, hoping the impression and the race she ran was enough to win the vote.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"I would really be honored to represent the second district and in doing that I'd be representing, you know, every voter I've had a conversation with and everyone I have yet to meet,” said Luria.

Taylor also welcomed voters, as they walked inside. When he was asked about the last-minute undecided voters, he said "I'm happy to answer any questions anybody has. So, I'll be all over the district talking to people."

He also said he hopes Virginians will remember his past two years in Congress while casting their votes.

"Everything that we said we're going to do, we've done,” said Taylor. "Folks are putting their trust in you to go up there and work on behalf of them and that's something I'm always mindful of."

Voters we met told us they're realizing that every vote counts and they wouldn't miss this opportunity.

"Frankly, I didn't want the day to get in the way of voting,” said voter Dana Poole.

They said they know the future of the nation, state, and these candidates is now in their hands.

"I think it's you know, going to be close,” said voter Kurt Devito.

Voter Jeff Rhue said, "Everybody should vote, no matter who you're for, you should vote, because if you vote you get to complain the rest of the time. So, go America."

As long as you are in line at the polls by 7 p.m. Tuesday night, you will be allowed to vote.

We'll follow the results of this race and all of the mid-term election results on 13News Now. To help you out, you can always look at our voter guide before you head out to the polls.

© 2018 WVEC