Hampton Roads residents take advantage of Sunday early in-person voting

Their message is for people to get out and vote either early or on Election Day.



“We really wanted to make sure we voted on a Sunday. Because Virginia is now allowing voting on a Sunday and that’s huge and I didn’t want to miss that opportunity. It’s kind of exciting," said Norfolk voter Tanya Keller.



Tanya and Randall Keller were on a mission to get their votes in before the polls closed on Sunday.



“We ran to [Norfolk] city hall and for some reason, it wasn’t open and we knew that Berkley was the closest next choice so we bombed over here before they closed up shop," said Keller.



The couple explained what issues are important for them in this election.



“Yup climate change and right to vote. And women’s healthcare issues in women. We have a daughter, a teenage daughter. We want to make sure she has the right to choose what do to with her body," said the couple.



The Keller’s hope more people go out to the polls. So others have the opportunity to exercise their first amendment rights.



“Don’t sit on the sidelines. This is not the round to sit on the sidelines. I’m know it’s not a presidential election but you know whether you vote one side or the other; we’re lucky in this country and were able to do this. So take advantage of it," said Keller.



The last day for early in-person voting is Saturday, Oct. 30, and the poll closes at 5 p.m.