Voting resource available for those who feel intimidated, nervous voting on Election Day

Feeling uneasy about voting in person? Local advocates in Hampton Roads are looking to help.

NORFOLK, Va. — Just hours ahead of the 2020 election, one local advocacy group is making sure voters aren't afraid of casting their vote on Tuesday.

"The expectation is that there may be protesters at some polling locations," Tyler Eldred with Tidewater Democratic Socialists of America said. "We know there were some protesters outside of an early voting location in Fairfax, Virginia."

As thousands will cast their ballots to determine the country’s next leaders both in the nation’s capital and in Hampton Roads on Tuesday, Eldred and the Tidewater DSA are trying to give people of any political affiliation some peace of mind and make that process a little easier.

“Calling it a poll escort program. Specifically designed to counteract the possibility that voters may be intimidated at polls by protesters, militias, [or] just nervousness of Election Day," Eldred said.

Voters of any background can request a voting escort if they're feeling nervous or intimidated by their voting location by calling their hotline at 757-828-3618. A dispatcher will work with volunteers to coordinate where to meet that voter and stay with them for as long as they are needed.

"Maybe there’s some shouting and maybe it's confusing or concerning to you. Maybe you’re on social media and you hear of some incidents taking place at your polling location," Eldred said.