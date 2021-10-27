CNU poll: McAuliffe's lead over Youngkin continues to shrink

Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe has had a shrinking lead over Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin since August, according to CNU.

With the Virginia Election happening in less than a week, Christopher Newport University has released its final poll results showing a "statistical tie" in all three of the state's major races.

The Wason Center at CNU conducted the poll, interviewing 944 registered Virginia voters who are likely to take part in the general election.

The latest poll, which is the last prior to the election, shows Democratic candidate for Governor Terry McAuliffe's "razor-thin lead" over Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin.

McAuliffe received 49% of the votes, while Youngkin received 48%, a 1% difference that is within the poll's margin of error (3.5%). There's an additional 1% of the voters CNU spoke who said they are undecided.

When looking at the history for the Wason Center polls, McAuliffe has seen a continuously shrinking lead.

He began with a 9-point lead over Youngkin in August, which dropped to 4 points in early October. Now, McAuliffe stands with a 1-point lead.

Since the last poll, Youngkin has seen a significant increase in support from his party. In early October, 90% of Republicans said they'd vote for Youngkin. Now, that percentage stands at 97%.

“Republican voters also appear hungrier for a win and increasingly see a chance to take a statewide race for the first time since 2009," said Wason Center Research Director Dr. Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo.

Youngkin also has the support of 51% of the independents who took part in the poll.

According to CNU, Youngkin's support is driven by white voters, male voters, and those from the south/southwest region.

McAuliffe's support is strongest among women, Black voters, voters aged 44 and younger, and voters in the Northern Virginia region. He has support from 98% of Democrats, up from 92% in early October.

“McAuliffe is facing strong headwinds in a state that has historically selected governors from the party not in the White House and with a Democratic president whose approval rating is underwater," Bromley-Trujillo said.

The race for lieutenant governor is essentially just as close as that of Governor, with Democrat Hala Ayala leading Republican Winsome Sears by 1%. However, in this race, 4% are undecided.

Sears has gained 7 points among Republicans since Wason Center's Poll on Oct. 8, going from 87% to 94%. Ayala had similar gains, earning support from 97% of Democrats as opposed to the 88% support she had on Oct. 8.

The race for attorney general is within 1% as well. Attorney General Mark Herring is leading Republican Winsome Sears 49% to 48% with 5% still undecided.

Miyares has support from 95% of Republicans, according to the poll. Herring has 96% of Democrats' support.

When it comes to voting for this election, Republicans appear to be more enthusiastic than Democrats.