Virginia primary elections | What congressional district am I in?

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia is a huge state that just went through a redistricting process, so when it comes to local elections, it can be tough to know which district you fall in.

13News Now put together a list that generally shows which district a Virginia resident should live in, and what the 2022 primary election options are for your area.

Here's the commonwealth's Congressional district breakdown (based on the new maps):

District 1

This district includes Chesterfield, Hanover, King William, New Kent, King and Queen, Essex, Richmond, Westmoreland, Northumberland, Lancaster, Middlesex, Gloucester, Matthews, James City and York counties, and the cities of Poquoson and Williamsburg.

This district canceled its Republican primary election. Incumbent Rob Wittman will be the Republican candidate for the U.S. House seat in the general election.

Only one Democratic challenger filed to run for election in District 1, so there won't be a primary for that party, either. Herb Jones will advance as the Democratic candidate.

District 2

This includes areas from Accomack, Northampton, Isle of Wight and Southampton counties, and the cities of Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Suffolk and Franklin.

The Democrats won't be holding a primary for the district -- incumbent Elaine Luria will be running for re-election.

The Republican primary, on the other hand, is predicted to be one of the most competitive in the country this November.

Tommy Altman, Andy Baan, Jarome Bell and Jennifer Kiggans are all vying to oppose Luria for the District 2 U.S. House seat. You can read more about their endorsements here.

District 3

This covers parts of the cities of Newport News, Hampton, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Chesapeake.

Democratic incumbent Bobby Scott will be advancing to the general election in November, without a primary election this June. No one from his party signed up to challenge him.

On the Republican primary ticket, Theodore Engquist and Terry Namkung are facing off to run in November.

District 4

This district includes parts of Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, Charles City, Petersburg, Prince George, Dinwiddie, Sussex, Surry, Brunswick, Greensville and Southampton counties, and the city of Emporia.

There won't be a Republican primary election for District 4 this year. Leon Benjamin Sr. will be the candidate advancing to run for election in November.

There won't be a primary for the Democrats in this area, either. Incumbent Donald McEachin is the only person on the blue ticket.

District 5

This includes parts of Pittsylvania, Halifax, Mecklenburg, Lurenburg, Charlotte, Campbell, Bedford, Amherst, Appomattox, Prince Edward, Nottoway, Amelia, Powhatan, Cumberland, Buckingham, Nelson, Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa, Goochland and Hanover counties, and the cities of Danville, Lynchburg and Charlottesville.

For this district, the Republican party held a convention in May to decide who will campaign for the seat in November. Bob Good won against challenger Dan Moy, so Good will be on the ticket in November.

Joshua Throneburg is the only Democratic candidate vying for the position, so there won't be a Democratic primary race this June, either.

District 6

This district covers Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah, Page, Rockingham, Highland, Augusta, Bath, Rockbridge, Alleghany, Botetourt and Roanoke counties, and the cities of Winchester, Harrisonburg, Staunton, Lexington, Buena Vista, Covington, Salem, and Roanoke City.

Only one Democratic candidate is running to represent District 6. Jennifer Lewis will advance to the general election ballot without a primary.

Republicans Benjamin Lee Cline and Merritt Hale will face off in a Republican primary election for District 6. Cline is the incumbent for this House seat.

District 7

This district holds portions of Prince William, Stafford, King George, Caroline, Spotsylvania, Orange, Culpeper, Madison, Greene and Albemarle counties.

On the Republican primary ticket, Derrick Anderson, Gina Ciarcia, Bryce Reeves, David Ross, Crystal Vanuch and Yesli Vega are all running for the chance to unseat Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger.

Spanberger's the only person on the Democratic side, so there won't be a primary election for their party in this district.

District 8

This Northern Virginia district includes parts of the cities of Fairfax, Falls Church, Arlington and Alexandria.

It's another district where the Republican challenger was chosen by a convention in May. Out of five candidates, Karina Lipsman was victorious. She'll be on the general election ticket in November.

The Democratic party will have a primary on June 21. Incumbent Donald Beyer will be facing Victoria Virasingh for the chance to advance to the general election.

District 9

This covers a large area of southwestern Virginia, including Bedford, Franklin, Henry, Patrick, Floyd, Montgomery, Roanoke, Craig, Giles, Pulaski, Carroll, Grayson, Wythe, Bland, Tazewell, Smyth, Washington, Russell, Buchanan, Dickenson, Wise, Scott and Lee counties, and the cities of Martinsville, Galax, Bristol and Norton.

The Democratic party is advancing Taysha DeVaughan to the November ballot without a primary.

Republican incumbent Morgan Griffith ran unopposed, so there won't be a primary for his party, either.

District 10

This district covers parts of Loudon, Fauquier, Rappahannock Fairfax and Prince William counties, and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

Republicans here actually hosted their primary in May. Out of a list of 11 candidates, voters chose Hung Cao for the Republican nominee.

Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton was the only person to file for the Democratic ticket, so there won't be a primary. She'll face off against Cao in the November election.

District 11

This Northern Virginia district includes a good chunk of Fairfax County and the city of Fairfax.

Incumbent Gerald Edward Connolly is the only Democrat running for District 11, so the party won't have a primary there.