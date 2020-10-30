What to know about Election Day security and safety in Hampton Roads

City leaders and law enforcement officials say they're prepared to ensure voting is "as smooth as possible."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Just four days away from Election Day, you may be wondering about safety and security at polling precincts on Tuesday, November 3.

Hampton Roads city leaders say they'll be carefully watching polling locations to make sure voting is as "smooth as possible" during this election.

While election security is generally the responsibility of boards of elections, some police department leaders said they're increasing staffing Tuesday to be prepared to respond to any potential issues.

A Virginia Beach Police Department spokesperson said VBPD is "aware of the buildup to this year's election" and the department is ready to assist the Board of Elections "to provide services anywhere in the city should the need arise."

A Suffolk Police Department spokesperson said: "The Suffolk Police Department has increased our manpower so that we can adequately respond to any law enforcement-related issues and concerns that may arise."

On Election Day, you may see 'poll watchers' at your precinct. These are people with written approval to watch over the voting process – but they are not allowed to assist voters or get close enough to know how you vote.

You'll also see election officials helping voters with curbside voting and collecting voter information.

It’s important to know that voter intimidation is illegal in Virginia, and election workers are trained to report this if they see it.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring just sent a new training video to law enforcement and election workers this week.

“Voting is the bedrock of our democracy and voters should never feel intimidated or unsafe when casting their ballot," Herring said. "It is so important for Virginians to know that they can vote safely and securely if they choose to vote in person."