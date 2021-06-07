A guide to what's on the ballot in Virginia's primary

The Democratic Primary Election is Tuesday. Here's what you need to know.

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia's Democratic voters are set to pick their party’s nominees for three statewide races in Tuesday's primary election.

Both parties also will settle on nominations for the House of Delegates and local seats.

The results in the Democratic gubernatorial primary will be closely watched around the nation.

The Commonwealth’s off-year elections typically draw outsized attention as a possible bellwether for national trends heading into next year’s midterms.

Virginia Republicans meanwhile are looking to break a 12-year losing streak in statewide races.