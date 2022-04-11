Who's running for Chesapeake City Council? 3 incumbents face off against 10 challengers

Thirteen people are vying for five open seats on Chesapeake City Council.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake voters are about to elect new members for the city council.

At the top of several key issues for the City of Chesapeake is access to recycling, financial spending and education.

Three incumbents, including Susan Vitale, Ella Ward, and John M. de Triquet, are asking voters to re-elect them to city council.

Vitale said her achievements include expanding broadband access for Chesapeake residents and adding pharmacy locations in South Norfolk.

"I am here to serve and I am going to continue to serve like the last four years and I'm going to do what is right for Chesapeake every single time," said Vitale.

Ward said she is still fighting to establish a "historical district" in Chesapeake and is an advocate of returning to curbside recycling.

"Our citizens want curbside back very badly," said Ward. "There's so many things that I have worked hard to do over my 22 years of elected office in Chesapeake and I hope they will return me on November 8."

There are also 10 new faces vying for the five seats available on Chesapeake City Council.

Brian Economy, a retired Navy sailor and self-proclaimed "outsider" said he recently made Chesapeake his home and therefore has an unbiased view of the city.

Economy said he wants to focus on Chesapeake's economy and reduce spending.

"I don't feel like our money is focused on where it needs to be at the time," said Economy. "We are trying to spread money everywhere at once and it just isn't efficient that way."

Patricia King is the opposite of a new face. King served on Chesapeake's School Board for the past four years.

King said the switch to Chesapeake City Council will give her more room to make a difference in Chesapeake's education.

"My experience is my strength. I know with this seat I can accomplish what I experienced on the board and really fill a gap that teachers and parents are facing," said King.

B.D. Knowles said he also has a stake in Chesapeake's education.

As a retired Marine and owner of two preschools, Knowles said he wants to use a city council position to give a platform for teachers and parents.

"I saw the government really ignoring the people's voice!" said Knowles. "I'm not going to do that. I am going to be a servant of the people."

Les Smith also said he wants to bring change to Chesapeake's City Council.

Smith is a retired deputy sheriff and said if he is elected, he will focus on bringing businesses and amenities to improve the quality of life for all Chesapeake residents.

"I have a vision," said Smith. "I don't have an agenda and it's a vision to move Chesapeake forward. We are the second largest city and we are definitely not acting like it."