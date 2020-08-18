Worried about your absentee ballot arriving in time? You can hand deliver it

We already know mail-in voting is going to be extremely popular for this upcoming presidential election. So how can you ensure that your ballot gets counted in time?

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia and North Carolina have made exceptions when it comes to mail-in voting. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, anyone can vote absentee.

United States Postal Service officials warn a lot of ballots could be delayed and will not make it in time to be counted.

So what if you changed your mind and want to vote in person because you’re worried about your ballot arriving too late?

There is another option: you can hand-deliver your mail-in ballot.

You can drop off your filled-out and sealed absentee ballot in person at your local board of elections. It must be dropped off before polls close on election day.

In Virginia, the deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 23 by mail, or October 31 in person at the general registrar’s office.

In North Carolina, the deadline is October 27.