Seniors, the disabled can get a free ride to polls on election day

Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia and taxi company Coastal Ride are arranging pick-ups. You have to sign up, if you want a ride.

NORFOLK, Va. — Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia is teaming up with a taxi company, Coastal Ride, to take people to the polls on November 3 for the 2020 presidential election.

Director of Development & Community Relations, Debbie Schwartz said it's her team’s goal to help senior citizens retain their independence, and they want them to have an opportunity to vote - and the safe means to get there.

“It’s a right as a US citizen; and so many people, whether they’re elderly or not, have issues with getting to the polls or having access to being able to vote," she said.

This is especially hard for seniors, many of whom don’t drive any longer and are unable to leave their homes.

“Many seniors and disabled are really, really lucky and they have caregiver families - we help to support those families and taking care of them - but some people don’t have anyone," Schwartz said.

As election officials prepared for record breaking turnout, Schwartz says she’s also noticed an increase in the number of people signing up for a ride.

“Definitely since last year," Schwartz said. "Whenever there’s a big election year whether it’s a presidential election, general election, or the gubernatorial race, the numbers are going to be higher.”

You have until noon on October 30 to call and sign up for a free ride. To qualify, you must live in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, or Norfolk, and be above the age of 60 or disabled.

The phone number is 757-963-9218.

You will be asked to provide a contact phone number, pickup address, your polling place location, and two preferred times to vote.

Rides are offered on a first come, first serve basis.

Schwartz said if the demand is high, pickup times may change, but it will be confirmed ahead of election day.

“It’s going to be up to the cab company and how quickly they can push people through,” Schwartz said.

If you want to stand in line, you will be dropped off and the driver will take you home afterwards; or you can stay inside the cab for curbside voting.

“A lot of our local polling locations are having drive-up voting, so that will be a big help," Schwartz said.