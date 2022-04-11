Your Voice, Your Vote: 2022 Election Special streaming live on 13News Now+ on Tuesday night

Get up-to-the-minute results and analysis as our dedicated team gets insights from local political experts.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — The Nov. 8 General Election is almost here.

After the polls close, join us Tuesday at 9 p.m. on 13News Now+ (our free Roku and Amazon Fire TV streaming app) to watch an election night special report from the 13News Now newsroom.

You'll get up-to-the-minute election results, insights and anlysis from local political experts and the latest updates from our team of journalists.

Also, be sure to download the 13News Now mobile app or visit 13newsnow.com on election night for the latest news and results on the 2022 Midterm election!

The 13News Now+ app lets you stream live events on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, including daily newscasts from the 13News Now team.

In addition to Tuesday's election night special, 13News Now+ showcases live breaking news video when it happens, plus on-demand videos of top stories, Hampton Roads weather, sports, and more!

HOW TO ADD 13NEWS NOW+ TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

Roku: Add the 13News Now+ channel from the Roku store or by searching for "13News Now."